Now at the Vacaville Public Library-Cultural Center!

Veterans Connect @ the Library allows veterans to meet with volunteers trained by CalVet to help California veterans and their families find information on the resources they need and the benefits they have earned through military service. Military personnel, veterans and their families will find information regarding benefits, housing, education, employment, and healthcare.

The Veterans Resource Center is staffed by volunteers and/or staff during library hours. Walk-ins encouraged. To set-up an individual appointment contact 1-866-57-ASKUS.

Where to Find Us

Vacaville Public Library – Cultural Center

1020 Ulatis Drive

Vacaville, CA 95687

1-866-57-ASKUS

Monday – Thursday 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday 1–5 p.m.

Holiday Schedule

Benefits and General Assistance

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

VA administers a variety of benefits and services that provide financial and other forms of assistance to Service members, Veterans, their dependents and survivors. National Veterans Legal Services Program

Works to ensure that the government delivers to our nation’s 25 million veterans and active duty personnel the benefits to which they are entitled because of disabilities resulting from their military service to our country.

Social Security Administration

Information for Wounded Warriors and Veterans Who Have a Compensation Rating of 100% Permanent & Total (P&T)

Handbooks

Federal Benefits for Veterans, Dependents and Survivors

The 2017 version of the Federal Benefits handbook created by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California Veterans Resource Book

This handbook book assists with accessing the wide variety of services and benefits available to Veterans and family members.

Military Handbooks

Free military handbooks for active and retired U.S. military personnel.

Housing

Cal Vet Housing Benefits/Services

Home loans, homeless support program, veteran homes, affordable housing, REN Communities and an application for veteran for home eligibilities

Injury and Mental Health

Veterans Crisis Line

The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text. Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes

Their mission is to give all the support needed to help severely-wounded veterans and families recover from their injuries and illnesses in return for their sacrifices.

Swords to Plowshares

Swords to Plowshares’ mission is to heal the wounds of war, to restore dignity, hope, and self-sufficiency to all veterans in need, and to prevent and end homelessness and poverty among veterans.

Seniors

National Council for Aging Care

A complete guide for veteran seniors. If you have served in the military during wartime, there are numerous education programs, career resources, and home loans available to you.

Women Veterans

Women Veterans Alliance

The only group focused on directly impacting the quality of life of women veterans through networking, career and professional development, and mentorship.

Work & Professional Development

Veterans2Work

Veterans2Work helps returning military veterans launch their civilian careers, while helping employers engage the full productive potential of those veterans.