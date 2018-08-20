The Vacaville Cultural Center Library will be hosting a Veterans Affairs Benefits Workshop on Tuesday, August 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The workshop will be led by Linda Benoit, former Veterans Service Representative for the Department of Veterans Affairs, and Colleen Kelly, a Veterans Benefits Counselor from the Solano County Department of Veterans Services. Anyone that has questions regarding VA benefits or needs assistance—veterans, spouses, families, etc.—is encouraged to attend.

Space is limited so registration is required. Please call or come by the library’s Information Desk to sign up. The library is located at 1020 Ulatis Drive. For further information call 1-866-57-ASKUS or look on the library website at www.solanolibrary.com.