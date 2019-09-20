      Weather Alert

Veteran Riders Charity Fundraiser featuring Buck Ford

The Veteran Riders motorcycle chapter is holding a fundraiser to generate funding for their scholarship program benefiting Aviation students pursuing an Aviation Maintenance Program in Solano or Napa County.

Buck Ford will be performing from 5:00 to midnight on September 28th and this is an 18 and up ONLY event.  Food is provided by 808 Street Grindz and a full bar will be at the event.

The Veteran Riders Charity event is in at The Veterans Building,  N. 1st St, Dixon and tickets are $25.  Raffle tickets are also available for $1 a piece and Rifle Raffle tickets are $5

The Rifle Raffle prize is a Ruger PC9 Carbine Rifle and you do not need to be present in order to win.

September 28 @ 5:00 pm
The Veterans Building
1305 N. 1st Street
Dixon, CA 95620 United States
Website
