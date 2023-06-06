95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Vendors Needed For The Upcoming Western Railway Museum Vendor Fair!

Image Courtesy of The Western Railway Museum

Join the community at The Western Railway Museum for a One Of A Kind Vendor Fair, held in similar fashion as the iconic World’s Fair held in the Bay Area in 1915 and 1939! The World’s Fair brought inventors, performers, businesses and more from all over the world to gather in one amazing place to exhibit their goods and services. In that same spirit. The Western Railway Museum’s World’s Fair Day will gather the best local businesses and vendors from Solano County, along with great family fun and other activities, at The Museum on Saturday, July 15th!

VENDORS NEEDED!

Interested in exhibiting at this special event? Visit the website under “Events”: www.wrm.org

