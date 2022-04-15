Weather Alert
Announcements
VCUSD Job Fair On Mare Island April 30th!
Check out the VCUSD Job Fair, Saturday, April 30th at the District office on Mare island
665 Walnut Avenue, Vallejo!
Job seekers can also check out our current openings at this website:
https://www.edjoin.org/vcusd
#Trending
