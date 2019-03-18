Vanden Sober Grad Night Putt-Putt Fundraiser

Vanden Sober Grad Night is announcing a rousing evening of Putt-Putt golf, delicious food and groovy raffle prize March 28th. Scandia Golfland, KUIC, and many local businesses have come to the assist of Vanden Sober Grad to create this lively event.

There are still corporate hole sponsorships available for $100 per sponsorship. Sponsorships garner 4 tickets to the event, 4 raffle tickets, signage on your hole and recognition on Social Media and all published media for the event.

Registration is at 6:00 pm, shotgun start is 6:30 pm. Heavy Hors-d’oeuvres will be served. For sponsorships and tickets, please call Jocelyne von Strong at 707-474-8469 or email vandensobergrad@gmail.com.

The goal of the Sober Grad Night Committee is to raise enough funds to provide every senior with an unforgettable evening of celebration. Not only is the committee providing an amazing event, but they are also providing a gift bag to each senior on graduation day to take away as a memento of the occasion.

Vanden Sober Grad Night is a 501(c)3 organization CA #3063171, Tax ID #68-0400925. Donations are tax-deductible per government guidelines. The donation should be made out to Vanden Sober Grad and mailed to Vanden Sober Grad 2951 Markley Lane, Fairfield CA 94533 or via Pay Pal (VandenSoberGrad@gmail.com) or https://squareup.com/store/vanden-grad-night