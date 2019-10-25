Vanden Sober Grad 3rd Annual Holiday Craft/Vendor Fair
Christmas gift, wrapping craft paper and accessories on wooden table viewed from above
Golden West Middle School is hosting the 3rd Annual Holiday Craft/Vendor Fair!
The Fair takes place Saturday, November 9th 2019 from 9:00am to 2:00pm at the Golden West Middle School Multipurpose Room
2651 De Ronde Dr, Fairfield, CA 94533
Interested in showcasing your crafts & wares or looking for more information? Email vandensobergrad@gmail.com
