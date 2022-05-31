Weather Alert
Announcements
Vallejo’s 32nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration On Saturday, June 18th
The African American Family Reunion Committee invites everyone to
Vallejo’s 32nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park downtown behind City Hall at Mare Island Way & Capitol Street.
Juneteenth is the oldest celebration commemorating freedom for the remaining enslaved people of African heritage in Galveston, Texas. two and half years after the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863.
Visitors can enjoy as many as 75-100 exhibitors and vendors selling merchandise and food, activities for children, and live entertainment. provided by Frazier Trager Presents, along with homegrown talent performing gospel, R&B, rap, choreographed dance, demonstrations, more.
The event also features information about healthcare and wellness services and programs, financial planning for banking, retirement and life insurance, homeownership, educational opportunities, job training and employment, small business development, and many other programs and services.
The application and more information are available at
www.vallejojuneteenth.com
. Questions can be directed to
[email protected]
. Follow the event on social media @vallejojuneteenth.
Tuesday, May 31st, 2022
