Vallejo Symphony Concert I – Beginnings and Endings

Barber Symphony No. 1

Bartók Piano Concerto No. 3

Bobby Mitchell, Piano

Dvořák Symphony No. 7

 

Modelled on Sibelius’s Symphony No. 7, Samuel Barber’s Symphony No. 1 launched his career. From great beginnings to profound endings, Bartók’s Piano Concerto No. 3, his last composition, was a birthday gift to his wife.

I can’t wait to share the stage with the gifted Bobby Mitchell playing Bartók’s final testament! To conclude this concert, we begin our traversal of the last three symphonies of Antonin Dvořák. His Symphony No. 7 in D minor is one of his most fiery works, modeled on Brahms, but with Dvořák’s unmistakable, sparkling use of Czech folk idioms.

Saturday, November 2, 2019, at  8:00 pm

Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 3:00 pm

Empress Theatre
330 Virginia St.
Vallejo, CA United States
