Vallejo Jazz Society Presents The Hot Licks – The Music of Dan Hicks
By Barbara Hoover
|
Jul 30, 2018 @ 12:33 PM

The Hot Licks perform classic gems written by the Man himself as well as songs that Dan Hicks loved to cover in his own original style. A blend of Gypsy Jazz, Folk, and Swing. The Hot Licks, Dan’s final band, toured for over 10 years with “Dan Hicks and the Hot Licks”. They are dedicated to preserving the original sound and spirit of the group and continue to carry the banner for folk-swing and gypsy jazz, with his particular sound, style, and harmonies that have inspired so many others.

 

 

Saturday, August 4 @ 6:00 pm

Purchase Tickets

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Peña Adobe Welcomes Solano County Sheriff Posse The Music Man Vacaville Museum Guild’s Annual Children’s Party National Night Out Summer Lullaby Storytime Paper Shredding, E-Waste & Used Clothing Drop-Off
Comments