Vallejo Jazz Society Presents The Hot Licks – The Music of Dan Hicks

The Hot Licks perform classic gems written by the Man himself as well as songs that Dan Hicks loved to cover in his own original style. A blend of Gypsy Jazz, Folk, and Swing. The Hot Licks, Dan’s final band, toured for over 10 years with “Dan Hicks and the Hot Licks”. They are dedicated to preserving the original sound and spirit of the group and continue to carry the banner for folk-swing and gypsy jazz, with his particular sound, style, and harmonies that have inspired so many others.

Saturday, August 4 @ 6:00 pm

