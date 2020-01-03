Sunday, January 12, 2020 @ 5:00 PM
Vallejo Jazz Society Presents Kurt Ribak Quintet with vocalist Sheilani Alix
Bassist/bandleader/singer/songwriter Kurt Ribak leads an acoustic jazz quartet featuring Kurt’s original jazz compositions. Although best known as a bassist, Kurt will also sing a few numbers. Vallejo native Sheilani Alix will be a guest vocalist.
Kurt says what he’s trying for in his music is “Charles Mingus meets The Meters. They go to Duke Ellington’s house to jam, and Cachao and Thelonious Monk sit in.”
Two sets, starting at 5:00 PM. Each will last about one hour, with an intermission of approximately 20 minutes.