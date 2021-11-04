Vacaville Veterans Holiday Dinner Meal Deliveries

Like the rest of the world, the Vacaville Veterans continue to be challenged by the COVID 19 pandemic. We want to be able to provide our annual FREE Community Thanksgiving Dinner again this year so we will deliver meals to anyone in the local area who calls in advance. As usual, the menu will be turkey and ham and all the trimmings, and those who call in beforehand will
have their meal(s) delivered to their home between the hours of 11am and 2pm.
This program has been well supported by the community’s donations in the past and we again are accepting donations of hams, turkeys and desserts, as
well as your cash donations which give us the greatest flexibility to purchase what we need to provide this dinner.
Beginning Friday, November 5th , volunteers will be at the Veteran’s Hall from Noon to 6 PM Monday- Fridays through November 25th and Saturdays (from Noon to 3PM) to accept your donations and accept sign-ups for meal deliveries. If donating turkeys or hams we ask that you try to get them to us by Friday, November 19th so that we have time to prep and cook them. Cash
donations will be accepted at any time and checks may be made payable to American Legion Post 165, PO Box 3043, Vacaville 95696. Donations can also be made via PayPal at www.vacavets.org. The tax identification number is 94-6101931. Due to social distancing precautions this year we are limiting volunteers to those who volunteered last year.
To request deliveries or make donations please call the Veterans Hall at (707) 447-6354. It is advisable to call first to make sure we are available to accept your donations.
Thanks in advance for your continuous support.
Jeff Jewell, Lynn Jewell and Lewis Derfuss
Vacaville Veterans and Auxiliaries
Event Coordinators
(707) 365-8384