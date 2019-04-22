Vacaville Summer Recreation EXPO

The Summer Registration Expo is happening on Saturday, April 27, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm and Pirates be taking over!

Adventure seekers set sail to find a treasure of entertainment planned for this year’s summer programs and camps. From 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the Three Oaks Community Center, you can talk with instructors, browse summer programs, and sign up early for summer camps. During this event only, if you sign up your child for three or more camps, you can receive a 10% discount. Don’t be landlubber and set sail for this year’s Rec Expo!

Event is free. Join us for Kids’ Zone, fun activities, free healthy snacks, drawings, prizes, discounts and more.