Vacaville Soroptimists Rock October Again With A “Rocktoberfest” On October 21st!

Soroptimist International of Vacaville is bringing “Rocktoberfest” back to showcase the talents of local chefs and musicians in a fun evening of food and entertainment focused on raising funds to empower women and girls. Anderson Family Catering and BBQ will provide a scrumptious meal of roasted pork loin with apple chutney; beer brats with onions and peppers; roasted Yukon potatoes with garlic Dijon vinaigrette; and a mixed green salad with apples and creamy maple dressing. Pure Grain

Bakery will have apple strudel and pretzels fit for a beer garden, right in Ulatis Community Center! The fun starts at 5 p.m. with a no-host bar serving beer and wine on Saturday, Oct. 21st!

There will be silent, dessert and live auctions, featuring everything from unique works of art and tasty treats to fine wine and exotic excursions. There will also be a basket raffle. The dinner and auction proceeds benefit Soroptimists’ projects, which include scholarships and awards for women and girls working to make the community a better place, according to Soroptimist President Dawn Shepherd. It also supports S Clubs in local high schools and the Dream Maker, a program that works with at-risk women to build confidence and self-esteem.

Tickets are $65 per person through September, and go up to $75 per person on Oct. 1st. For information, to buy tickets or to donate to the auctions, visit:

https://givebutter.com/rock.

Sponsorships are also available starting at $150 and a table of eight can be purchased with a $1,000 sponsorship. Contact Shepherd at [email protected] for details.