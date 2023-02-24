Vacaville Rotary Is Hosting A Poker Tournament Fundraiser On 3/17

Photo taken in Bangkok, Thailand

Feeling Lucky? Come push your luck and go all-in for a poker pot of gold.

The Vacaville Rotary Club is holding its annual Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament on Friday March

17 at the Vacaville Opera House. All proceeds will fund outreach efforts within the Vacaville

community. The St. Patrick’s Day-themed tournament will kick off at 5 p.m. with appetizers and

a no-host bar featuring micro-brewery beer.

The poker games will begin at 6 p.m. A number of tables will be set up, and professional dealers

will be dealing the cards. Over the course of the night, losing players will be eliminated until

there is one table left. Awards will be given for the first, second and third-place winners. There

will also be a second-chance bracket for people who lose in the first round to try again. The buy-

in for the game is $100. There will also be a door prize, raffle items and a silent auction.

The tournament is one of the Rotary Club’s biggest fundraisers. Michael White, the event’s

committee chair, estimates that over $16,000 was raised last year.

Several local programs are supported through this fundraiser, including Opportunity House,

Boys & Girls Club, Sober Grad Night and Camp Royal – a Rotary Youth Leadership Award

conference held each June in Northern California. Four students from Vacaville high schools will

be sent to Camp Royal to learn leadership skills and become prepared for the workforce.

The tournament will take place March 17 at the Opera House, 560 Main St. Food and drinks will

be served at 5 p.m., and the poker games will start sharply at 6 p.m. There are three options to

purchasing tickets, Eventbrite at https://2023vacavillerotarypoker.eventbrite.com/, sending buy-in of

$100 per person to the VVRotary Venmo, or tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of

the event. For questions contact Shawn Paschal at 707-592-1398.

For more information, visit vacavillerotary.org.