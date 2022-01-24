Vacaville Restaurant Week 2022

Ready for something delish? Perfect timing, since Vacaville Restaurant Week is in full swing at various locations around town, thanks to Visit Vacaville! You and the family can dine local, and indulge and without having to empty out your wallet, since many participating restaurants are offering special pricing and menu’s. Order up something new and celebrate a week of fabulous dining, without having to go out of town! Now through January 30th.
What new restaurants in Vacaville, are you looking forward to trying during Restaurant Week?
Donna Perry