Vacaville Restaurant Week 2021
January is California Restaurant Month, and it’s a delicious way to help support our local business who have been working hard to continue serving up your fave’s even during Covid.
Now through the 24th, it’s Vacaville’s Restaurant Week. So let’s all order food to go from our favorite eateries and also try some new one’s too! Whether you are craving Italian, filipino, juicy steak and potatoes or something gluten free and fabulous, Vacaville has all of the options ready to be picked up or delivered and enjoyed with your family and friends.
What will you be ordering from a local restaurant this week?
Donna Perry