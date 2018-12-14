Vacaville Resolution Run 2019

Lace up those running shoes, and make 2019 your year!

Our resolution charity run benefits the Opportunity House of Vacaville and Vaca Youth fitness program.

5k, 10, 1/2 Marathon.

You’ll be running on the trails of Lagoon Valley at Vacaville/Fairfield CA. Lagoon Valley is fast becoming a runners mecca and has acres upon acres of diverse running trails. The New Year Resolution Run will be run on a combination of fun and challenging courses.

Event details and schedule

The half marathon starts at 8:00 am, 10k at 8:20 a.m. and the 5k at 8:30 a.m.

Parking:

Plenty of parking, but carpool if possible because the city charges $5.00 per vehicle.

You’ll always be near an aid station that will be stocked with plenty of water and electrolytes. It’s advisable to carry extra water if you plan on running the half marathon.

Packet Pick-Up:

Monday, December 31, at HealthSpring Fitness, 1020 Nut Tree Rd. from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.