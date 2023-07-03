Vacaville Pony Baseball’s World Series Is Coming To Vacaville July 21st – 24th!

2023 marks the return of The Pony 9U International World Series to Keating Park in Vacaville; the last time Vacaville hosted this amazing event was 1998! With over 350 players in Vacaville Pony Baseball, ranging in age from 6 to 14 years old, ready to compete with teams from around the world, both Vendors and Donations are needed to ensure this event is a success! If you are an individual or business that can help, Vacaville Pony Baseball would like to talk to you; please reach out to them through their website: www.vacavilleponybaseball.com, or through a direct email to League President Jason Case, at [email protected].

Thank You, and Let’s PLAY BALL!