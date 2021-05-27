Vacaville Parks and Recreation Summer Camps!
Leave no rock unturned in this exciting science enrichment program! Adventure Science Camps of California activities combine chemistry, biology, ecology, astronomy, engineering, technology, and physics in ways that encourage kids to actively discover and examine new concepts. Join us for 9 weeks of science fun!
In the first week of camp, you will discover the different types of animals and plants that call Northern California home and learn how to recognize and safely interact with them. Then explore the rocks and unique organisms that live around us and start your own science collection.
Ages 7-14. Fist camp starts 6/7-6/1, M-F 9am-4pm, $361
