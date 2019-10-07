Join us for a lavish night with flowing chocolate, an interactive chef station with a menu infused with chocolate, and live music all for the benefit of our most vulnerable youth.
November 9th, 2019 at 5pm.
Sunrise Event Center in Vacaville.
Enjoy a dazzling evening of fine chocolate-infused dinner by Chef Daniel, delight in the variety of flowing chocolate fountains, and enjoy the sounds of Helios all while benefiting the Vacaville Neighborhood Boys & Girls Club. Dinner, entertainment, live and silent auction and a great time with friends – get your tickets today!