Vacaville Museum Patio Sale

Join us for a high-quality sale of new and mint condition used items in the Vacaville Museum courtyard,

Saturday, September 8th, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Many of our items used to be in the Museum Gift Shop, recently closed to be used for other purposes.

Beautiful handmade pottery vases and bowls, baskets from Ghana, jewelry, and art prints, are among the many items from the store that will be sold at a 50% discount, along with donated items that are like new and will be sold at very reasonable prices.

Come and take a look for the opportunity to find something very special for yourself or as the perfect gift.

All proceeds go to the Vacaville Museum and for further information, call 707-447-4513.