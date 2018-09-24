Mark your calendars for the annual Vacaville Museum Jim Lawrenz Memorial Golf Tournament. The late Jim Lawrenz was an avid golfer, community servant, and retired Air Force Lt. Colonel and pilot, flying C-130s in Vietnam, and the C-5 Galaxy worldwide for the remainder of his over 20 years of service, including the Desert Storm Gulf War during 1990-91. As a commercial pilot and Captain, Lawrenz flew Boeing 727s for UPS and DC-10s for World Airways. He was a former member and President of the Vacaville Museum Board of Trustees, a Life Member of the Museum, and Chairman of the Board of the NorthBay Healthcare Foundation. The tournament is sponsored by NorthBay Healthcare Foundation, Jim’s widow Heidi Campini, and Travis Credit Union.

The tournament will be held Friday, September 28, 2018, at the Chardonnay Golf Club, 2555 Jameson Canyon Rd., American Canyon. It is a four-person men’s, women’s- and mixed scramble event. Registration and a Putting Contest sponsored by NorthBay begin at 10:30 a.m. and the tournament itself gets off with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.

There will be other games during the day, Mulligan Bags for sale during registration, raffles for wonderful prizes and a silent auction featuring a special experience at Meadowood Napa Valley. Additionally, someone will win a Deluxe Wine Package worth over $500. That package includes a wine refrigerator, a Coravin wine system that allows you to pour a glass without removing the cork from your bottle, a very nice bottle of Buoncristiani wine, 6 wine glasses and a Lonely Planet book on road trips in the San Francisco Area and the Napa Valley. Tickets for that package are available now at the Museum and you don’t have to be present to win when the winner is drawn on tournament day. Tickets are $10 each, or 3 for $20.

Entry fee is $125 per person, which includes, green fees, cart, goodie bag, lunch, dinner, and lots of fun. Non-golfer dinner is $35. A no-host bar reception and the dinner are immediately following play at Chardonnay, at approximately 5:30 p.m.

For more information, entry forms, and sponsorship inquiries, visit the Museum, 213 Buck Ave, Wednesday-Sunday, 1:00 pm-4:30 pm or call 707-447-4513. All proceeds benefit the Vacaville Museum.