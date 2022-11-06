Vacaville Museum Guild’s “Holiday Home Tour” Is Back December 10th!
VACAVILLE MUSEUM GUILD HOLIDAY HOME TOUR
DECEMBER 10th!
Save the date for the long-awaited return of the Vacaville Museum Guild Holiday Home
Tour, Saturday, December 10, 2022, 10:00 am-3:00 pm, featuring 7 vintage homes, all
on Buck Ave/Main Street, in Vacaville. The Museum doors will open at 9:30, and you
will be able to park once and walk from place to place, enjoying a variety of styles, from
Victorian to Craftsman, including a stately Spanish style mansion, a beautiful “Winter
Wonderland”, a home with 125 Santas, one with the “I’ll be Home for Christmas” theme,
and a “Quilter’s Cottage”. Your tour will start at the Vacaville Museum, 213 Buck Ave.,
Vacaville, where you will pick up your map and descriptions of the homes on the tour,
and enjoy light refreshments, including homemade pumpkin and cranberry breads,
fruits, beverages and other holiday treats. Tickets for various raffle prizes will also be
available, including the much-advertised Christmas Quilt, pieced by Guild member
Candy Kraft, and quilted by InStitches, Dixon. Other raffle prizes include a set of “The
12 Days of Christmas” porcelain dinner plates, a ceramic Christmas chapel, a set of 18
glass plates, and a festive platter to get your holiday table sparkling.
Tickets are $30 and are now on sale at the Museum, Thursday-Saturday, 1-4:30 pm.
The Museum will be closed Thanksgiving week. Tickets purchased by credit card or
online are $32. To purchase tickets online go to vacavillemuseum.org and click on
News or Events. Tickets may also be purchased over the phone by calling the Museum
at 707-447-4513. All those who attend must purchase a ticket, including children, and
photography and strollers are not allowed. For further information call the Museum or
the event chairperson, Marian Chmieleski, at 707-447-1191.