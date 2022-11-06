Vacaville Museum Guild’s “Holiday Home Tour” Is Back December 10th!

VACAVILLE MUSEUM GUILD HOLIDAY HOME TOUR

DECEMBER 10th!

Save the date for the long-awaited return of the Vacaville Museum Guild Holiday Home

Tour, Saturday, December 10, 2022, 10:00 am-3:00 pm, featuring 7 vintage homes, all

on Buck Ave/Main Street, in Vacaville. The Museum doors will open at 9:30, and you

will be able to park once and walk from place to place, enjoying a variety of styles, from

Victorian to Craftsman, including a stately Spanish style mansion, a beautiful “Winter

Wonderland”, a home with 125 Santas, one with the “I’ll be Home for Christmas” theme,

and a “Quilter’s Cottage”. Your tour will start at the Vacaville Museum, 213 Buck Ave.,

Vacaville, where you will pick up your map and descriptions of the homes on the tour,

and enjoy light refreshments, including homemade pumpkin and cranberry breads,

fruits, beverages and other holiday treats. Tickets for various raffle prizes will also be

available, including the much-advertised Christmas Quilt, pieced by Guild member

Candy Kraft, and quilted by InStitches, Dixon. Other raffle prizes include a set of “The

12 Days of Christmas” porcelain dinner plates, a ceramic Christmas chapel, a set of 18

glass plates, and a festive platter to get your holiday table sparkling.

Tickets are $30 and are now on sale at the Museum, Thursday-Saturday, 1-4:30 pm.

The Museum will be closed Thanksgiving week. Tickets purchased by credit card or

online are $32. To purchase tickets online go to vacavillemuseum.org and click on

News or Events. Tickets may also be purchased over the phone by calling the Museum

at 707-447-4513. All those who attend must purchase a ticket, including children, and

photography and strollers are not allowed. For further information call the Museum or

the event chairperson, Marian Chmieleski, at 707-447-1191.