Vacaville Museum Guild Hosts Their 35th “Children’s Party” August 3rd!
The always popular Vacaville Museum Guild’s Children’s Party is back! The 35th Children’s Party will be
held on Thursday, August 3rd from 10:00am-12:30pm, in the Museum courtyard: 213 Buck Avenue in Vacaville. The children always have a wonderful time, enjoying take home crafts, clowns, face painting, and interactions with various characters. Police and firefighters, along with their vehicles, will also be there!
The Party, sponsored by the Vacaville Firefighters, IAFF Local #3501, is geared toward ages 3-9, with at
least 1 adult required per 5 children. Please bring your own bag for carrying the day’s crafts and
treasures, and there are no strollers allowed.
Tickets go on sale June 22, are $3.00 per person, including adults, and may be purchased at the Museum
during Gallery open hours, Thursdays—Saturdays, between 1:00pm to 4:30pm. You may also ring the
doorbell during Museum office hours, Tuesday-Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. Sales are cash or check only
and no tickets will be sold on the day of the event. Our party not only gives us a chance to do something
for the children, but to show them that a museum can be fun. The cost includes popcorn and a hot dog
lunch. We will not turn any child away because of parental inability to purchase a ticket. Financial
assistance with the purchase of tickets is available. For further information call 707-447-4513.