Vacaville Museum Guild Hosts Their 35th “Children’s Party” August 3rd!

The always popular Vacaville Museum Guild’s Children’s Party is back! The 35th Children’s Party will be

held on Thursday, August 3rd from 10:00am-12:30pm, in the Museum courtyard: 213 Buck Avenue in Vacaville. The children always have a wonderful time, enjoying take home crafts, clowns, face painting, and interactions with various characters. Police and firefighters, along with their vehicles, will also be there!

The Party, sponsored by the Vacaville Firefighters, IAFF Local #3501, is geared toward ages 3-9, with at

least 1 adult required per 5 children. Please bring your own bag for carrying the day’s crafts and

treasures, and there are no strollers allowed.

Tickets go on sale June 22, are $3.00 per person, including adults, and may be purchased at the Museum

during Gallery open hours, Thursdays—Saturdays, between 1:00pm to 4:30pm. You may also ring the

doorbell during Museum office hours, Tuesday-Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. Sales are cash or check only

and no tickets will be sold on the day of the event. Our party not only gives us a chance to do something

for the children, but to show them that a museum can be fun. The cost includes popcorn and a hot dog

lunch. We will not turn any child away because of parental inability to purchase a ticket. Financial

assistance with the purchase of tickets is available. For further information call 707-447-4513.