95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Vacaville Museum Guild Hosts Their 35th “Children’s Party” August 3rd!

Share
Vacaville Museum Guild Hosts Their 35th “Children’s Party” August 3rd!
Image Courtesy of The Vacaville Museum Guild

The always popular Vacaville Museum Guild’s Children’s Party is back! The 35th Children’s Party will be
held on Thursday, August 3rd  from 10:00am-12:30pm, in the Museum courtyard: 213 Buck Avenue in Vacaville. The children always have a wonderful time, enjoying take home crafts, clowns, face painting, and interactions with various characters. Police and firefighters, along with their vehicles, will also be there!

The Party, sponsored by the Vacaville Firefighters, IAFF Local #3501, is geared toward ages 3-9, with at
least 1 adult required per 5 children. Please bring your own bag for carrying the day’s crafts and
treasures, and there are no strollers allowed.

Tickets go on sale June 22, are $3.00 per person, including adults, and may be purchased at the Museum
during Gallery open hours, Thursdays—Saturdays, between 1:00pm to 4:30pm. You may also ring the
doorbell during Museum office hours, Tuesday-Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. Sales are cash or check only
and no tickets will be sold on the day of the event. Our party not only gives us a chance to do something
for the children, but to show them that a museum can be fun. The cost includes popcorn and a hot dog
lunch. We will not turn any child away because of parental inability to purchase a ticket. Financial
assistance with the purchase of tickets is available. For further information call 707-447-4513.

Recently Played

Heat WavesGlass Animals
10:40am
BubblyColbie Caillat
10:37am
Dont SpeakNo Doubt
10:33am
Wake Me UpAvicii
10:29am
BorderlineMadonna
10:25am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

She’s Back! The Reunion Even I Didn’t See Coming
2

PACT Upward Bound Summer Academy In Vacaville, Through August 4th
3

The Peña Adobe Historical Society Welcomes The Buffalo Soldiers July 1st
4

California launches "BenefitsCal.Com" Website In Solano County July 3rd
5

"Musical Americana" Returns To The Vacaville Museum July 4th!