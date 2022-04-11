Vacaville Museum Guild Hosts Historical Homes Walking Tours

The Vacaville Museum Guild is continuing its Historical Homes Walking Tours. They will be held on the
first and third Saturdays of each month and will continue as long as there is a desire to take these
beautiful and informative walks. Our next scheduled walk is May 7th.
The 2-hour walk will start and end in the Museum courtyard, 213 Buck Ave., Vacaville, where you will
meet to learn some local history and then start a leisurely walk to enjoy the sights and tales of the area.
Cost is $15 per person, and children are free. Wear comfortable shoes and masks are optional. Light
refreshments will be served at the end of the tour. You may apply the $15 to a museum membership, if
you would like to join in support of our wonderful Vacaville Museum. Bring a friend and enjoy the day.
Each walk will be limited to 15 participants.
To purchase tickets online, visit the website at vacavillemuseum.org and click on News or Events.
Online/credit card tickets will be $17. Tickets purchased with cash or check will be $15 and may be
purchased at the Museum Thursday-Saturday, 1-4:30 pm, or call during office hours, Tuesday-Friday,
9am-5pm, at 707-447-4513.