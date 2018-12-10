Save the date for the upcoming Vacaville Museum Guild Holiday Home Tour, Saturday, December 15, 2018, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.

The featured home this year will be the home at the private La Borgata Winery and Distillery. It was built in 2003, has a wonderful Italian Style, and is well worth the drive through the beautiful scenery of the Vacaville countryside. This is a family-run winery, who also have the La Borgata Deli, serving wonderful food on Main St. in Vacaville. Their home, along with all our Tour Homes, is the true embodiment of the holiday spirit.

The self-guided tour begins at The Vacaville Museum, 213 Buck Avenue, where you will be given your map to the festively decorated homes. The Museum will be open at 9:15 am, at which time you can also enjoy some sweet treats and raffle prize opportunities before starting your tour. Don’t miss this wonderful holiday tradition.

Tickets are $30 and are on sale, cash or check only, at the Museum, Wednesday-Sunday, 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm. All proceeds go to support the Vacaville Museum, A Center for Solano County History. For more information, call 707-447-4513.