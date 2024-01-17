Vacaville Museum Guild Bunco Bash #35 Happens Wednesday, January 31st!

The Vacaville Museum Guild Bunco Bash #35 will be Wednesday, January 31st, at the Saturday Club,

125 W. Kendal Street, in Vacaville. Join your friends at 6 PM for refreshments, wine and other beverages, and then a dinner of an assortment of salads, followed by dessert. Bunco will begin promptly at 7 PM, with a

chance to win some fabulous prizes. There will also be raffle prizes!

Tickets are available at the Vacaville Museum: 213 Buck Ave, Thursday-Saturday, 1-4:30 pm, and online at vacavillemuseum.org/events. and will be $30 (cash or check), and $32 (online or credit card).

For further information, call the Museum at 707-447-4513.