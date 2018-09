Please join the VHS Sober Grad Nite committee at the Vacaville Opera House, Friday September 21st 6:30-11 pm for a benefit for the Class of 2019. Rocktoberfest is an age 21-and-over event featuring a BBQ dinner, cocktails, raffles prizes, a live auction, great music and fun! All proceeds go to the Class 2019 Sober Grad Nite event. Tickets are $40 per person(additional fees to purchase online apply).

Don’t wait too long-this event sells out fast!

http://www.vhsrocktoberfest2018.eventbrite.com