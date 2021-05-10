Vacaville High School Prom Fundraiser!
Calling ALL Vacaville community members!! To help fundraise for prom, Vaca High’s Class of 2022 is hosting a drive-thru dinner on June 4 (4:30-6:30pm) in the Vaca High parking lot. These dinners will feature tri-tip BBQ’d on campus by award-winning Class of 1992 volunteers, baked beans, salad, and dinner rolls. Each meal is $55 and feeds 4-6 people or you can purchase tri-tip alone for $39. Deadline to purchase is May 21 via https://vacavillehigh.square.site/
FYI – Your pre-ordered meal will be delivered by masked Vaca High students to your car for you to enjoy at home. All precautions and CDC guidelines will be followed to ensure maximum safety of both you and our students.