Vacaville High School Bulldog Palooza

Come join us for a great night out and help support the Class of 2020 Sober Grad Nite
Friday, February 7, 2020, from 6:30 pm – 11:00 pm.
Please join the VHS Sober Grad Nite Committee at the Vacaville Opera House for Bulldog Palooza, a benefit for the Class of 2020 on Friday, February 7th, 2020. This is an age 21-and-over event featuring a catered dinner by Merchant & Main, cocktails, raffle prizes, a live auction, great music by DJ Rene Ortiz and fun! All proceeds go to the Class of 2020 Sober Grad Nite event. Don’t wait too long–this event sells out fast!