Vacaville High School Bulldog Palooza

Come join us for a great night out and help support the Class of 2020 Sober Grad Nite

Friday,  February 7, 2020, from 6:30 pm – 11:00 pm. 

 

Please join the VHS Sober Grad Nite Committee at the Vacaville Opera House for Bulldog Palooza, a benefit for the Class of 2020 on Friday, February 7th, 2020. This is an age 21-and-over event featuring a catered dinner by Merchant & Main, cocktails, raffle prizes, a live auction, great music by DJ Rene Ortiz and fun! All proceeds go to the Class of 2020 Sober Grad Nite event. Don’t wait too long–this event sells out fast!

 

February 7 @ 6:30 pm – 11:00 pm
Vacaville Opera House
560 Main St Ste C
Vacaville, CA 95688 United States
