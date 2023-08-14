Vacaville High School Alumni Fundraiser Dinner Tickets go on Sale 8/31!

Vacaville Highschool Alumni (VHA) is VERY happy to host its 2nd Annual Fundraiser Dinner Event on October 7th from 6-10pm at Vacaville’s Ulatis Community Center! We are inviting all Vacaville High School supporters: fellow VHS alum, past & present Vaca High families, and anyone else who happens to love VHS! Whether you graduated recently or decades ago, get ready to indulge in delicious food, laughter, and good times; throw down cash for the Class Basket raffle and yummy dessert auction; and don your orange and black to this casual celebration! Tickets are on sale until Sept 23, 2023 and can be purchased through EventBrite: https://tinyurl.com/3jnnm6da. Questions? Please email [email protected].

Hope to see you there!