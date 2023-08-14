95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Vacaville High School Alumni Fundraiser Dinner Tickets go on Sale 8/31!

Share
Vacaville High School Alumni Fundraiser Dinner Tickets go on Sale 8/31!
Image courtesy of Vacaville High School Alumni Association

Vacaville Highschool Alumni (VHA) is VERY happy to host its 2nd Annual Fundraiser Dinner Event on October 7th from 6-10pm at Vacaville’s Ulatis Community Center! We are inviting all Vacaville High School supporters: fellow VHS alum, past & present Vaca High families, and anyone else who happens to love VHS! Whether you graduated recently or decades ago, get ready to indulge in delicious food, laughter, and good times; throw down cash for the Class Basket raffle and yummy dessert auction; and don your orange and black to this casual celebration! Tickets are on sale until Sept 23, 2023 and can be purchased through EventBrite: https://tinyurl.com/3jnnm6da. Questions? Please email [email protected].

Hope to see you there!

Recently Played

Hold My HandHootie And The Blowfish
8:15am
ChandelierSia
8:11am
Cant Stop The FeelingJustin Timberlake
8:00am
SledgehammerPeter Gabriel
7:55am
It.s My LifeNo Doubt
7:51am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Box Officer: Shortcomings and Dreamin’ Wild
2

We Couldn’t Get “Kenough” Of The Barbie Movie
3

Flashback: Back to School time with Jeri Stewart
4

The Touro University Mosaic Gala 2023 Is August 24th!
5

On Stage Vacaville Is Raising Funds For Synergy Adaptive Arts Program