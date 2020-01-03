Vacaville Friends of the Library Book Sale

The Vacaville Friends of the Library will be holding a book sale at the Vacaville Cultural Center Library during the library’s open hours starting on Oct. 25 through Oct. 29. The library is open 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday.
On Thursday, Jan. 23rd the book sale will only be open to Friends of the Library members. Anyone can become a member at the door. Membership prices are $10 per person or $15 per family. The sale is open to everyone starting on Friday, January 24th and ongoing through Monday, Jan. 27th. No membership is required Friday through Monday. Sunday and Monday are “$5 a Bag” days: fit as many books as you can in one bag for only $5.
The library is located at 1020 Ulatis Drive. For further information call 1-866-57-ASKUS or look on the library website at www.solanolibrary.com.
January 23–Thursday is members only from 10-9 PM
January 24 10-5
January 25 10-5
January 26 ($5 a bag ) 1-5
January 27 ( $5 a bag) 10-5
Remember to bring your own sturdy shopping bag and join us !!