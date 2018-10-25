Vacaville Fire Department Fill the Boot

VACAVILLE, CA November 3rd, 2018 — The Vacaville Fire Department Local IAFF 3501 is showing its support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger.

Continuing a more than 60 year tradition, dedicated fire fighters from Vacaville Fire Department Local IAFF 3501 will hit the streets or storefronts with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA on November 3rd, 2018 at 9am – 4pm, at the intersections of Nut Tree Parkway and Nut Tree Road.



“We are thrilled to be working with the Vacaville Fire Department Local IAFF 3501 for another year of Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said Development Coordinator Michael Schleicher. “The dedication of these fire fighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in Vacaville. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”

Funds raised through the Vacaville Fill the Boot event in 2018 empower families who inspire everyday Americans to help kids and adults with Muscular dystrophy and related muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger, displaying how we all can truly live unlimited no matter what limits we may face.

Contributions also help fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center at UCSF Medical Center, UC Davis Ambulatory Care Center, Stanford University Adult Care Center, CPMC, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital. They also help send more than 40 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at Camp Harmon – all at no cost to their families.

MDA and IAFF Partnership

As MDA’s largest national partner, the IAFF fuels MDA’s mission to find research breakthroughs across diseases; care for kids and adults from day one; and provide families with services and support.

IAFF support for MDA began in 1954 when the organization committed by proclamation to support MDA until a cure is found, and the organization’s unwavering commitment to MDA has remained strong to this day. The IAFF raised $100,000 for MDA in 1955, and $1 million in 1970, and fire fighters continue to raise the bar in their fundraising efforts. In 2017, more than 100,000 fire fighters participated in Fill the Boot events across the country and raised $24 million. To date the IAFF has raised $630 million for MDA.

About the IAFF

The International Association of Fire Fighters represents more than 300,000 professional fire fighters and paramedics who protect 85 percent of the nation’s population. More than 3,200 affiliates and their members protect communities in every state in the United States and in Canada.

About MDA

MDA is leading the fight to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life. We use our collective strength to help kids and adults live longer and grow stronger by finding research breakthroughs across diseases; caring for individuals from day one; and empowering families with services and support in hometowns across America.