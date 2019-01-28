Vacaville Fiesta Days 9th Annual Crab Boil Dinner & Raffle

Vacaville Fiesta Days are hosting their 9th Annual Crab Boil Dinner & Raffle on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the McBride Community Center, 91 Town Square, Vacaville, CA 95686.

Come eat, drink, dance and help support Fiesta Days! The cocktail

hour begins at 5:00 pm followed by a delicious dinner at 6:30 pm and dancing with DJ Music at 8:00 pm. There will also be a raffle with fantastic prizes from various local businesses.

The menu features a hearty crab boil, (crab, shrimp, corn, and potatoes) along with a salad, bread, and gumbo.

To buy tickets, make a raffle donation, or to get more information, contact the Fiesta Days office at 707-448-4613. Current office hours are Mondays and Thursdays from 10:00 am-4:00 pm during January. You may also contact Fiesta Days General Chair Karen Juilfs 707-628-5494 or fiestadays@yahoo.com.

Vacaville Fiesta Days is a registered non-profit organization comprised of a small group of volunteers. The group commits itself to ensure that the traditional Fiesta Days continues year after year. The annual, fun-filled celebration includes a carnival, parade, family fun zone, live music, food, exhibit vendors, classic car show, diaper derby, and various contests. Community fundraisers and sponsorships/donations from individuals and businesses are the keys to making Fiesta Days a success.

Fiesta Days is an important part of our community, embracing the city’s Western and Hispanic heritages since 1957. Please help keep the tradition alive! The 2019 Fiesta Days event is scheduled to take place May 23rd-26th at Andrews Park/Creekwalk in Vacaville.