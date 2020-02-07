Vacaville Christian School’s Annual Crab Feed

Please Join Us On Saturday, February 22, 2020!
IT’S ALMOST TIME for our 12th annual Crab Feed. Join us at the Sunrise Event Center, located at 620 Orange Drive in Vacaville. Doors open at 5:00 P.M. with hors d’oeuvres. General Admission ticket is Open Seating. All Sponsor packages include Reserved Seating and select Sponsor packages include KING CRAB!
The VCS Radio Conservatory’s DJ Space R@ will be entertaining us for the evening! Keep Your Boots On & Stick Around for Country Line Dancing Lessons.
Dinner will be served at 6:15 P.M. with all-you-can-eat fresh dungeness crab, bread, Caesar salad and pasta! You can upgrade your plate to include one (1) bucket of five (5) Texas Roadhouse ribs.
We will have door prizes, raffle baskets, silent and live auction items, and a wide variety of tasty dessert auction items for you to choose from. You will want to join our 50/50 raffle with a typical payout of over $1,000!
Purchase Tickets Here