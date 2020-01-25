      Weather Alert

Vacaville American Legion 1st Annual Charity Poker Tournament

Vacaville American Legion Post 165 hosts the 1st Annual Charity Poker Tournament on SaturdayFebruary 15, 2020, at the Vacaville Veterans Memorial Building.
100% of proceeds support local veterans & youth programs including Boys State, our local high school grad night programs, our rehabilitation fund for veterans and families, as well as our fund to support Gold Star Families that have lost loved ones on active duty in service to their country.

Join us for this fun (but serious) Poker Tournament that includes a seat at the table to play Texas Hold ‘Em, delicious food, cold drinks and beer, exciting grand prizes worth over $150, and raffle prizes. Only 100 players’ seats are available.

Doors open at 4:00 pm, and cards are dealt at promptly at 5:00 pm.

 

 

 

Early Bird Tickets are $60 until February 1. After that date, tickets are $75.

Want to donate to this great Veteran Cause? Raffle prizes are graciously accepted and a select few table sponsorship opportunities are still open. Contact Jeff Jewell at 707-365-8384 for more sponsorship or ticket information.

For more about the Vacaville American Legion Post 165 visit our website or follow us on our Facebook Page.

February 15 @ 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Vacaville Veterans Memorial Building
549 Merchant St
Vacaville, CA United States
Website
