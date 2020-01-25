Vacaville American Legion 1st Annual Charity Poker Tournament

Join us for this fun (but serious) Poker Tournament that includes a seat at the table to play Texas Hold ‘Em, delicious food, cold drinks and beer, exciting grand prizes worth over $150, and raffle prizes. Only 100 players’ seats are available.
Doors open at 4:00 pm, and cards are dealt at promptly at 5:00 pm.
Early Bird Tickets are $60 until February 1. After that date, tickets are $75.
Want to donate to this great Veteran Cause? Raffle prizes are graciously accepted and a select few table sponsorship opportunities are still open. Contact Jeff Jewell at 707-365-8384 for more sponsorship or ticket information.
For more about the Vacaville American Legion Post 165 visit our website or follow us on our Facebook Page.