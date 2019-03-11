Utterly Fun Beer Run California’s FIRST 0.5K

The “fun-raising” event – set for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019

Mark your calendars! Get your running shoes, flip flops or slippers and sign up for the first event of its kind in California. Get ready to complete a blistering 0.5K in downtown Vacaville. Everyone who registers will receive two Cow Chips to redeem for beer, wine or non-alcoholic beverage, a T- Shirt and of course a Medal, (it is California after all.)

Don’t worry if you can’t make the entire 0.5K, we have a stop in the middle for you to rest and enjoy some sweet treats donated by local merchants. You may even want to take MOOBER to Town Square.

Start with a beer for courage to begin the walk and celebrate the finish with photos, food, music and another beer!

The Rotary Club of Vaca Valley Eventide has partnered with Blessings in a Backpack to feed “At Risk” youth in Vacaville. We are fundraising to support our youth and our other local community projects including the Vacaville Boys and Girls Club, the Veterans Stand Down, Habitat for Humanity, Play 4 All Park, Contra Costa/Solano Food Bank, DVBID Clean Up Downtown and Friday night homeless meals. Join us in being part of the solution, one person can make a difference!

If you have questions or would like more information on sponsoring please email us: UtterlyFunBeerRun@gmail.com. We would be happy to tell you about all the benefits!

www.vverotary.com #MooRun

We are a 501 (c)3 and your donations are tax deductible. No Refunds