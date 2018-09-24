Unselfish Dad Gets His Mustang Back

It took about 17 years, but “Christine” is back in the garage 🙂

According to a CBS News story this past week, few things could separate Wesley Ryan from his beloved 1993 Ford Mustang GT. But when his wife, Laura, was diagnosed with cancer 17 years ago, he didn’t think twice: He sold the car to help pay Laura’s medical bills. “My dad without hesitation posted his car for sale and within two days, someone came and got it and that tore my dad into pieces,” Wesley’s daughter, Jeni, told CBS News. Now, thanks to his kids, Wesley and his Mustang — nicknamed Christine after the 1983 Stephen King horror film — are back together. Wesley’s son, Jake, told the San Antonio Express-News that he came across his father’s old car two years ago while browsing Craigslist. The car had changed hands a few times and, unfortunately, he was unable to make a deal with the owner then…but it popped up again a few weeks ago. “I thought, ‘there’s no way this car is back online’,” he told the Express-News, adding that the then-owner found herself in the same situation Wesley had: She was selling it to pay medical bills. This story hit a few notes with me, mainly for the acts of kindness this family showed one another but also for the fact that I, too owned a Fox-Body Mustang (‘83 to ‘93) that meant the world to me…it was my first new car! I, too, would have had no problem selling it to pay for a loved-one’s medical bills…but man I’d love to come across it on Craig’s List someday and scoop it back up.

John Young