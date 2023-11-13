Unleash The Future At The 6th Annual Fall STEAM Festival In Vacaville 11/17!

The 6th Annual Fall STEAM Festival – hosted by The Academy of 21st Century Learning and in partnership with Benicia Maker Space, Vacaville Boys and Girls Club, award winning Vanden High School Robotics team and more – will be held Friday, November 17th from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM at The Academy of 21st Century Learning in Vacaville. The Fall STEAM Festival is dedicated to inspiring youth of all ages by exploring hands-on robotics races, conducting science experiments, engineering design, as well as an opportunity to speak with STEAM experts in the biotechnology, environmental sustainability, and manufacturing career fields.

In addition to our STEAM activities, the family STEAM Festival will offer opportunities to support a silent auction with proceeds benefiting student STEM scholarships!

Food concessions with drinks will be available for families to purchase at the event.

Evening Schedule:

5:30-6:30- Visit STEAM Booth’s with hands on activities

6:30-7:00 – Student Recognition from Vacaville City Elected Officials

7:00- Close Silent Auction and Announce Winners

Our 6th annual Fall Festival will be an amazing STEAM-filled night accessible to all ages within our Solano County. We cannot wait to see you there!