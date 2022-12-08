United Cerebral Palsy Of The North Bay Needs Your “Holiday Help”

The Mission of United Cerebral Palsy North Bay is to enhance the quality of life for people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities, their families, and their communities.



Help build a future where people with disabilities live with dignity, participate meaningfully and experience success.

UCP of the North Bay, across all of our enterprises for both adults and children with disabilities, seeks to explore and understand each individual student or employee with a disability and their unique talents. We work alongside our participants to help them create a tailored approach that supports each person to discover what he or she really wants. Person-Centered Planning is a process-oriented approach to empowering people with societal disability labels. It focuses on the individual and his or her needs by putting them in charge of defining the direction for their lives, not on the systems that may or may not be available to serve them. Person Centeredness is transformational, moving from an approach geared towards fixing or solving problems, to one focused on providing opportunities, avenues for self-actualization, personal freedom, meaningful interdependence, and community involvement. This ultimately leads to greater inclusion as valued members of both their community and society as a whole.

UCP of the North Bay is a locally run, 501(c) (3) organization founded in 1981 after the merger of UCP of Marin (1954) and UCP of Sonoma (1969). As an affiliate of UCP, we provide services for children and adults with disabilities and their families living in Sonoma, Napa, and Solano Counties.

For more information visit www.ucpnb.org or call 707-766-9990. Thank You!