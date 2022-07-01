      Weather Alert

Under Where? The History Of Our “Unmentionables” At The Vacaville Museum

According to the professional curators at The Vacaville Museum (213 Buck Avenue), one of the major elements of fashion, regardless of the era, is “trying to attain that ideal [body] shape.” Well, according to historians, how have we humans tried over the course of history to get that perfect shape? The answer is undergarments, whether  they were the tight corsets of the 1850’s, or today’s Spanx! As this amazing display at The Vacaville Museum makes clear, the history of undergarments didn’t happen in a vacuum. It has been a progression, tied to social conventions as much as other factors (like self-esteem and hygiene, to name a few). Events such as the Industrial Revolution, The Great Depression and World War II are just some of the events that have had lasting effects on fashion, undergarments, and the people that wear them. This cool exhibit, which runs through September, will “delve into the purpose of undergarments, misconceptions we have about them, how they are deeply interconnected with the time periods that created them, and how they affect us to this day”, according to the museum’s website. This might be a fun surprise trip to take out-of-town guests to (especially stuffy ones!). More info at www.vacavillemuseum.org 🙂

John Young

Saturday, July 2nd, 2022
