Two Opportunities To Join An “Autism Speaks” NorCal Fundraiser Walk In October

The Northern California community will have TWO opportunities to be a part of an Autism Speaks fundraiser walk! Below is information for both events:

Autism Speaks 2023 Sacramento Walk, Sacramento City College, Hughes Stadium, 9am-12pm on Saturday, October 21st https://act.autismspeaks.org/site/TR/Walk/NorthernCalifornia?fr_id=7144&pg=entry

Autism Speaks 2023 Bay Area Walk, Excite Ballpark, San Jose, Saturday, 9am-12pm on October 28th https://act.autismspeaks.org/site/TR/Walk/NorthernCalifornia?fr_id=7143&pg=entry

Questions? Contact Jacqui Zuniga-Dunkin, Director, Field Development – California: (415)-404-2985