Two Great Community Events Are Planned To Celebrate 4th Of July In Benicia

Join this waterfront community in showing patriotism and pride by celebrating the holiday in Downtown Benicia. Benicia Main Street, City of Benicia and Benicia Community Foundation have a great lineup of free, family-friendly independence week events planned.

Don’t miss the Torchlight Parade which is set for Wednesday, July 3rd at 6:30 p. m. on First Street. This iconic evening parade has seen the turn of two centuries. This hometown event includes over 50 entries from local businesses, community organizations, clubs, marching bands and more. Friends and neighbors line the sidewalks and wave at each other as the parade travels up First Street from B Street to Military Street, stopping by the judges’ grandstand at Benicia City Park. The Torchlight Parade is sponsored by Benicia Main Street and the City of Benicia.

First Street will close to vehicular traffic at 5:00 p.m. and reopen soon after the parade ends. As a courtesy to First Street businesses, parade enthusiasts should not place chairs along the parade route until after 9:00 a.m. the morning of July 3rd. Do not tape or tie the chairs together for safety reasons, and chairs should be placed back far enough from the curb to allow access in and out of cars during the day.

On July 4th, the celebratory excitement continues on First Street with fireworks on the bay. At approximately 9:30 p.m. a fireworks display begins at the bottom of First Street. Spectators gather on the First Street Green located at the corner of First and B Streets, to watch the display under the stars.

For more information on 4th of July festivities in Benicia, visit www.beniciamainstreet.org or contact Benicia Main Street at 707-745-9791 or [email protected].