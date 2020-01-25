Tuskegee Airmen Heritage Chapter of Greater Sacramento
Join us for a very special living history presentation for Black History Month.
In honor of the accomplishments and contributions of the African-American pilots of
WWII known as the Tuskegee Airmen or “Red Tails”, direct descendants of original
Tuskegee Airmen will share with us their experiences growing up with these living
legends.
They’ll also share how these legendary airmen fought for civil rights and equal treatment
in the military.
Our program will take place on Thursday, February 20 at 6:30pm, at the Vacaville
Public Library – Town Square, 1 Town Square Place, Vacaville.
For more information, call 1-866-57-ASKUS, or visit the events calendar at
www.solanolibrary.com.