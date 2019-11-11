Turkey Drive 2019 to Benefit The Salvation Army KROC Center
Fairfield-Suisun Chamber of Commerce Ambassador’s Turkey Drive to benefit the The Salvation Army KROC Center in Suisun City. The Salvation Army KROC Center feeds 1400 families in need each year at Thanksgiving and Christmas. They have lost the funding that helped provide those meals. The KROC Center is committed to the community and will still be feeding these families even without the funding. The Ambassadors of the Fairfield-Suisun Chamber of Commerce have come together to help with a Turkey Drive to provide as many turkeys as possible to meet that need.
What: Frozen Turkeys only-Want to donate money instead, Contact John@fairfieldsuisunchamber.com, funds will be used to purchase more turkeys!
When: Wednesday November 20th from 9am-2pm
Where: Gillespie’s Abbey Carpet & Floor
360 Chadbourne Road, Fairfield, CA
Drop your frozen turkeys off at Gillespie’s before 2pm to be distributed to families by the KROC Center in time for Thanksgiving.