Turkey Day ZOOM Option

Good news, Virtual Gathering Fans! When you practice a safer, virtual, masked-up holiday get-together on Thanksgiving, ZOOM can help. Normally, you are able to utilize the ZOOM platform to chat via video for up to 40 minutes at no cost to the user; if you want to stay on longer, you have to pay.
However, this Thanksgiving is going to be different.
Just this past week, ZOOM announced that it’s lifting its 40-minute limit, so you can keep talking for as long as you want on Thanksgiving Thursday! Think of the fun you can have now: more catch-up time, more goofy toasts, more games, and more…time to argue about politics…maybe the 40 minute limit isn’t such a bad idea.
John Young