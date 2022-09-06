Tri Delta Transit Announces A New Oakley-Based Park ‘N Ride!

Tri Delta Transit is proud to announce the opening of the Oakley Park & Ride. All are welcome to join Tri Delta Transit on Wednesday, September 14st at 10:00 a.m. at the new Oakley Park & Ride, 4300 Main Street near the corner of Cypress and Main, for a ribbon cutting celebration!

Board Chair Anissa Williams states “We are very excited to showcase a gem of eastern Contra Costa County. This beautiful lot is an important piece of eastern Contra Costa County’s transportation network that helps connect Oakley residents with BART, medical facilities, and various points of interest all over the County. We hope to see everyone at the ribbon cutting.”

The Oakley Park & Ride features 164 well-lit parking spaces, the first east county portable electric car charger, two bus shelters, bike racks, and hundreds of trees and plants. Additional improvements include sidewalk and frontage road improvements, a new median, and widening of two lanes on both sides of Main Street. To learn more about routes and schedules, visit www.TriDeltaTransit.com