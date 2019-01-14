Travis Credit Union Provides Free Tax Preparation Services

Travis Credit Union is proud to announce its continued partnership with the IRS and United Way of the Bay Area to provide the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program to Solano County! VITA focuses on our underserved communities because of credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Child Tax Credit (CTC), which represent dollars back in the hands of community members – many of whom are in need of such funds.

“From financial education to homeownership programs our goal is to put money back into the pockets of our working families and individuals,” said Barry Nelson, president, and CEO of Travis Credit Union. “As a socially responsible corporate citizen, the VITA Program is one of a number of ways Travis Credit Union can support the communities we serve.”

To put this impact in perspective, in 2018 Solano-VITA sites were responsible for the following:

Filing over 1,400 returns

Claiming $1.88 million in federal refunds

Claiming $580,000 in EITC.

This year, individuals and families earning up to $55,000 are eligible for tax preparation free services. When visiting a VITA site, taxpayers should bring the following items:

Valid driver’s license or photo I.D. All W-2 forms and 1099 forms for 2018, if applicable Social Security cards for each family member; those who are filing jointly must bring their spouse Checking and savings account numbers (and routing numbers) for direct deposit of potential refunds Tax Return from the prior year Household health coverage statements 1095- B, or C; or 1095-A if coverage purchased through the Marketplace.



Individuals need not be a member of Travis Credit Union to have their taxes filed at one of the Credit Union’s sites. Dates and times for TCU-supported sites are as follows:

Walk-In Sites: (Clients are served on a first-come, first serve basis.)

Solano County Free Tax Preparation Kick-Off Event

Vacaville Cultural Center Library

February 9th 10:00 am-3:00 pm

Dixon Branch

February 4 – April 13 (Closed Feb. 19th)

Tuesday-Wednesday: 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Travis Credit Union Corporate Offices

March 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd

9:00 a.m – 3:00 p.m.

Cernon St. Branch

February. 4 – April 13 (Closed Feb. 9th &19th)

Tuesday-Wednesday: 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m., Saturday: 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Appointment Site: (Clients must call 211 to schedule their appointment.)

Residents, who do not have an opportunity to file their tax returns at a Travis Credit Union-sponsored location may visit any VITA site from February 4th through April 15th. All returns are filed electronically and taxpayers can expect to receive their refunds within seven to 10 days. For dates and times of all VITA sites within Solano County, please visit our website.

Headquartered in Vacaville, California, Travis Credit Union is a not-for-profit cooperative financial institution serving those who live or work in Alameda, Colusa, Contra Costa, Merced Napa, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, and Yolo Counties.