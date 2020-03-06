Travis Credit Union Free Financial Education Seminar

Be Proactive and Learn How to Increase Your Credit Score
Travis Credit Union invites the community to a free community wellness event. Residents will learn the benefits – and costs – of credit cards, the different types of credit, the difference between your credit report and credit score, how to figure your credit limit and how to build a good credit history.
Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
“Financial Education is important because it equips us with the knowledge and skills we need to manage money effectively. Without it our financial decisions and actions we take –- or don’t take – lack a solid foundation for success,” said Barry Nelson, president, and CEO of Travis Credit Union.
- Nearly half of Americans don’t expect to have enough money to retire comfortably.
- Credit card debt has reached its highest point ever.
- Forty percent of Americans can’t afford a $400 emergency expense
“Financial education is important because it is one of the things that will encompass just about every aspect of a person’s life,” added Nelson. “Our goal here is to maximize whatever level of income a person has and to positively transform their financial life.”
Headquartered in Vacaville, California, Travis Credit Union is a not-for-profit, cooperative financial institution serving those who live or work in Solano, Yolo, Sacramento, Placer, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Napa, Contra Costa, Alameda, Sonoma, Colusa, and Merced Counties. Currently, Travis Credit Union is the 13th largest credit union in California, with more than 214,000 members and more than $3.3 billion in assets. As one of the leading financial institutions in Solano, Contra Costa, Yolo, Napa, and Merced Counties, Travis Credit Union’s strength lies in its faithful commitment to its members; its solid, secure history; and its long-standing track record of dedicated service.